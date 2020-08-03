Politico reports that President Trump will sign an executive order today aimed at boosting healthcare in rural areas, including telehealth.

Specifically, the order will focus on an administration effort to create new ways of financing rural healthcare in addition to proposing a permanent extension of certain telehealth policies that have supported the rapid rise in such services during the pandemic which have rocketed from a few thousand virtual visits per week to more than 1M.

Certain elements of the rural health plan have been considered for more than two years but the White House budget office balked at proposals to reform hospital payments over concerns that they would be unworkable in practice. Federal health officials retooled the proposals to show that they would save government money.

One aspect will allow Medicare to leverage its authority to test new pilot projects that provide financial incentives for providers who deliver higher quality care to patients, an optional program that the administration believes will help keep rural hospitals open.

It remains uncertain whether any of the proposed changes will be implemented before election day.