LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+73.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.92M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LPSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.