Blackstone (BX -0.2% ) hires Christine Feng, a former senior executive at Amazon focused on mergers and acquisitions, as senior managing director.

Based in San Francisco, she'll focus on technology investing for Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, BX's opportunistic investing platform, and will work closely with the company's GSO credit investing platform.

Feng led data and analytics M&A in corporate development at Amazon Web Services, where she sourced, evaluated, negotiated, and executed acquisitions and investments to support AWS's strategic priorities. Before joining AWS, she was a senior member of the corporate development team at Microsoft where she evaluated and executed acquisitions and divestitures across the company's business units.

Last week, Blackstone hired Gene Lockhart, former CEO and president of Mastercard, as a senior advisor with focus on Blackstone Growth and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.