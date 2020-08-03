Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.8M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.