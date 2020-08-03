Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+88.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.12M (+74.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IPHI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.