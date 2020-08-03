Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.