Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $563.4M (-17.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.