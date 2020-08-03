workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 vs. $0.00 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.59M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.