Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-47.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $630.19M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects specialty brands revenue of $444.3M

Over the last 2 years, MNK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.