President Trump says that TikTok will be "out of business" in the U.S. if a deal around the sale of its American operations isn't completed by Sept. 15.

He adds part of any sales price should go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

That confirms earlier reports of a 45-day timeline for TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance (BDNCE) to complete a sale.

Trump says he doesn't mind whether it's Microsoft (MSFT +4.8% ) that ends up buying TikTok or a big security company - so long as the company isn't controlled by China.