IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $280.54M (-22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.