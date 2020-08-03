Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.