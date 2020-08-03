Arista Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)ANETBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (-20.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.56M (-12.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.3%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward.