Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR +1.7% ) July daily average revenue trades of 1.80M slip 4% from June, but are up 124% Y/Y.

Ending client equity of $218.6B is 8% higher than June's and 40% higher than a year ago.

Ending client margin loan balances of $28.4B increased 14% M/M and 7% Y/Y.

Ending client credit balances of $72.5B, including $3.0B in insured bank deposit sweeps, was 2% higher M/M and 40% higher Y/Y.

Average commission per cleared commissionable order was $2.78, including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees; compares with $2.83 in June.

