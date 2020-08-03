Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-37.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.9B (-12.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income of $510.7M.

Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.