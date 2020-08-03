BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.4M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Vimizim of $124.0M, Kuvan of $116.7Mand Naglazyme of $86.8M.

Over the last 2 years, BMRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.