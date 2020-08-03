Paycom Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.6M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.