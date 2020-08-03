Shoprite (OTCPK:SRHGF +4.8% ) has announced that it is considering a potential divestment from its Nigerian operation. It is re-evaluating its operating model and has been approached by many investors willing to take over its Nigerian stores.

In the trading statement, Shoprite announced that its South African division grew by 8.7% while sales at its supermarkets outside South Africa (excluding Nigeria) fell by 1.4%.

Over the years, the company has faced a number of challenges in Nigeria's tough business climate, including the looting of its stores in response to xenophobic attacks against other African nationals in South Africa.