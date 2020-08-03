TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-84.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-34.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect EBITDA of $394.3M.

Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.