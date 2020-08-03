Argus keeps a Buy rating on Philip Morris International (PM -0.1% )

The firm assigns a price target of $86 to Philip Morris vs. the average sell-side PT of $87.56

"The company's efforts to develop cigarette alternatives - known as 'reduced-risk products' or heated tobacco units -- appear promising in an age of increasing health awareness and regulation, and while cigarette demand may be stagnating, demand for e-cigarettes is growing rapidly in many international markets."

Argus also calls PM stockholder-friendly due to its high dividend yield. See Seeking Alpha's scores on Philip Morris' dividend.