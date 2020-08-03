CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $424.4M (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.