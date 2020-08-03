Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.64M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.