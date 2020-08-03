Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.06M (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.