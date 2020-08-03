Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (-28.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Pioneer Natural Resources Earnings Preview: Hunkering Down For A Tough Future