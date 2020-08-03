Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-47.9% Y/Y).

Analysts forecasts production of 334.2 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.