Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.85B (-16.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.