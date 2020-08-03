Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.37B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Allstate Heads Into Its Earnings Report With A P/E Under 8.0