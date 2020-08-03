In its Q2 letter to investors, Lakewood Capital Management said it initiated a position in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) during the March sell-off.

Lakewood sees favorable trends in FAF's core residential title business as new home purchase applications are returning to strong levels. Also expects subdued industry losses due to improved underwriting and resilient housing prices.

Also initiated a position in HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS), as Lakewood sees maintenance activities continuing to normalize for the rest of the year; points out that hospitality accounts for only 20% of HDS's facilities maintenance business. After the spinoff of White Cap, "each individual business should eventually trade at better multiples than the market current applies to the consolidated company today," the letter said.

Lakewood also goes long on Insperity (NSP +1.9% ), a provider of outsourced human resources for small- and medium-sized businesses; sees long runway for growth as the penetration rate of the co-employment model in the small- to midmarket workforce is only ~5%.

Takes a short position in fuel cell stock Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +6.6% ), a "consistently loss-making and cash-burning Canadian company... We view fuel cell stacks as a low value-add product that is relatively commoditized."

Another short position is Simulations Plus (SLP +0.9% ), which sells license software for pharmaceutical R&D and its core product, GastroPlus that simulates the mechanics and interactions of drug compounds; Lakewood sees the product's addressable market as "fairly limited, with revenues growing to just around $20M since its launch in the mid-90s."

Even with SLP's acquisitions and consulting business, Lakewood sees the stock heading back to its historical average multiple of 30x forward earnings, instead of 30x forward revenue.