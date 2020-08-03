Deutsche Bank turns positive on Yum Brands (YUM -0.2% ) with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold.

The firm sees an attractive buying level for long-term investors.

"After a sharp sell-off earlier this year, and subsequent recovery, we think shares are poised to grind higher again on a more consistent basis moving forward. We think the current entry point is decent, and would envision significant support in the ~$80 to $85 range, should any news flow or market related factors take it there again."

DB's price target of $107 is well above the average Wall Street PT of $98.74.