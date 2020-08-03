Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares are up 8.2% ahead of the after hours fiscal Q1 earnings report.

The company guided $200-250M, down 19% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y at the midpoint, expecting lower demand for smartphone components.

Cirrus also forecast 51-53% GAAP gross margin.

Consensus estimates see $225.25M in revenue and $0.30 EPS.

Context: Last week, major Cirrus customer Apple posted fiscal Q3 beats driven by iPhone sales strength.

Cirrus shares have lagged the S&P 500 over the past six months as the coronavirus pandemic hit the smartphone supply chain and consumer emand.