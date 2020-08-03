Biohaven initiates late-stage study with verdiperstat in a rare neuromuscular disorder

  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN +3.0%) has enrolled the first patients in HEALEY ALS Platform (Phase 2/3) trial evaluating verdiperstat (BHV-3241) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Verdiperstat, a brain-penetrant, is a selective inhibitor of myeloperoxidase.
  • ALS is a rare neuromuscular condition characterized by progressive muscle weakness and difficulties in speaking, swallowing, and breathing.
  • The 160-subject trial's primary efficacy endpoint will measure the change in disease severity from baseline to week 24 on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) in patients receiving treatment versus placebo.
  • Secondary endpoints will include change in respiratory function, muscle strength, and survival.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.