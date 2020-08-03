Biohaven initiates late-stage study with verdiperstat in a rare neuromuscular disorder
Aug. 03, 2020 2:33 PM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)BHVNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN +3.0%) has enrolled the first patients in HEALEY ALS Platform (Phase 2/3) trial evaluating verdiperstat (BHV-3241) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Verdiperstat, a brain-penetrant, is a selective inhibitor of myeloperoxidase.
- ALS is a rare neuromuscular condition characterized by progressive muscle weakness and difficulties in speaking, swallowing, and breathing.
- The 160-subject trial's primary efficacy endpoint will measure the change in disease severity from baseline to week 24 on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) in patients receiving treatment versus placebo.
- Secondary endpoints will include change in respiratory function, muscle strength, and survival.