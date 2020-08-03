Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 1.8% with more analysts reacting positively to its Q2 earnings, in which revenue ticked up and the company logged its best ever broadband subscriber additions.

Deutsche Bank maintained its Buy rating and bumped its price target to $40 from $32, now implying 46% upside, highlighting those healthy broadband adds (the company added 70,000 subs, vs. a year-ago 13,000) along with ad revenues (news and advertising revenues fell just 15.5% year-over-year).

And Guggenheim (Buy) raised its price target to $35 from $33; those surprisingly good adds in a high-margin area is driving an improved outlook for the company, it says. It also notes Lightpath monetization could support further share repurchases ahead.

Earnings call presentation

Earnings call transcript