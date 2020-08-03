Sonoco (SON +1.9% ) acquired France-based Can Packaging, a privately owned designer and manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment, for €41.7M.

With two paper can manufacturing facilities, Can Packaging is estimated to produce sales of ~€23M in 2020 as it provides sustainable paperboard packaging to consumer food brands distributed across Europe.

"This strategic acquisition provides us many new innovations, including patented technology to produce a recyclable, high performance all-paper package, that can be made round, square, rectangular, oval, oblong or triangular. These innovations will complement our global Rigid Paperboard Container franchise and add to our EnvrioSense™ sustainable packaging portfolio," president & CEO Howard Coker commented.