Bloomberg reports that AGs from New York and California are teaming up with the FTC to probe Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) marketplace practices.

The three agencies will interview witnesses in the coming weeks, say the sources.

In June, the WSJ reported that California's AG was looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers and the tech giant's creation and sale of similar products.

The AGs of NY and California have both also launched probes related to Amazon's coronavirus protections for employees and punishment of striking workers.

Increasing antitrust scrutiny has yet to hit Amazon's financials. Last week, the company reported 40% Y/Y revenue growth for Q2 and strong Q3 guidance.

