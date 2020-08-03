Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) is up 90.2% on a huge volume spike and carved out a new high of $4.79 earlier in the session.

The last news release from the company was on the purchase of new next-generation M31S+ ASIC Miners from MicroBT.

Users holding MARA on Robinhood more than doubled today to make the cryptocurrency stock one of the biggest movers on the platform.

Lately there has been some name/ticker confusion with Robinhood favorites (see Zoom Technologies vs. Zoom Video and TLSA vs. TSLA) so it probably deserves a passing mention that Marathon Petroleum made a splashy asset sale earlier today and topped profit estimates.