Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.48B (-38.3% Y/Y).

Q2 Disney Plus reported subscribers were 33.5M and ESPN Plus subscribers were 7.9M.

Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.