Plug Power (PLUG +18.5% ) is in full rally mode following news that the U.K.'s third-largest grocery store chain will use the company's hydrogen fuel cells to run its forklifts within the retailer's extensive supply chain network.

Plug says the deal with the Asda chain marks the first large-scale deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology for materials handling in the U.K.

Asda is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which itself is a longtime Plug Power customer.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintains a Buy rating and $14 price target on Plug after the news, saying the company's hydrogen fuel cell powered forklifts are "quickly becoming the go-to solution" for big box retailers in the U.S. and Europe.

Plug shares have more than tripled since hitting a YTD close of $2.76 on March 16.