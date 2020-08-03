BTIG lifts Expedia (EXPE -0.2% ) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral on what it sees as compelling valuation.

"The last month or so has been hard for us given a longstanding positive bias, but it is time, and we are upgrading EXPE to BUY in the wake of the 2Q miss and related sell-off. Highlights: 1) EXPE missed, and by a lot, but we don’t see impairment and consider the sell-off to be unwarranted; 2) We expect the recovery to be choppy, but the trajectory looks to be intact, cost cuts are tracking ahead and we now see EXPE topping $2.5B of EBITDA in 2022; 3) At <7x our 2022 EBITDA we see valuation as compelling, enough so to compensate for the still uncertain path of demand recovery."

Expedia is still pretty well liked on Wall Street despite the travel demand crunch.