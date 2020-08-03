Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+81.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Net bookings estimate is $1.7B (+40.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.