Twilio Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)TWLO
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-366.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.83M (+34.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect gross margin of 56.4%; Operating margin of (4.9%).
- Over the last 2 years, TWLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.