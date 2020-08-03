Morgan Stanley (MS +1.2% ) teams up with insurance brokers HUB International, Marsh Private Client Services (MMC -0.7% ), and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW -2.6% ) to expand its current suite of insurance offerings to property & casualty insurance to its high net worth clients and their families.

Morgan Stanley's P&C insurance platform complements the line of traditional insurance products that includes life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance currently available through its Wealth Management Investment Solutions Insured Solutions business.

The new personal and commercial insurance lines include: Personal lines, such as inland marine (i.e., fine art, jewelry), watercrafts, umbrella/excess liability, aviation, flood and cyber security; and Commercial lines such as inland marine, general & professional liability, aviation, crime, and umbrella/excess liability.