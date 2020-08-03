The Federal Aviation Administration says it will propose four key design changes to the Boeing (BA +2.5% ) 737 MAX that would address address safety issues seen in the two crashes that led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

The FAA will issue a proposed airworthiness directive to require updated flight control software, revised display processing software to generate alerts, revising certain flight crew operating procedures, and changing the routing of some wiring bundles.

While the airworthiness directive would seek to require changes from Boeing, the FAA says in a separate 96-page report that it has "preliminarily determined that Boeing's proposed changes to the 737 MAX design, flight crew procedures and maintenance procedures effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues" in the two fatal crashes.

The FAA says the changes would minimize "dependence on pilot action and the effect of any potential single failure."

The public has 45 days to comment on the changes, and other major steps such as finalizing pilot training procedures must be completed before the 737 MAX can resume flights.