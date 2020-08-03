MPLX (MPLX +3.5% ) said that closure of its Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline in North Dakota, could potentially impact its annual EBITDA by ~$100M.

The company has about 9% indirect interest in the DAPL pipeline and fully owns the Tesoro High Plains pipeline system in the Bakken shale basin. Both projects are facing regulatory and legal challenges.

DAPL could potentially be shut this week if a U.S. District of Columbia court does not allow it to remain open. In July, a U.S. judge had ordered the line closed, saying it did not conduct a comprehensive environmental review during construction. DAPL has appealed the judge’s order.