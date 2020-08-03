FirstEnergy (FE +0.5% ) personnel are prepared to respond quickly to restore power to customers should Tropical Storm Isaias impact the areas where the company provides electric service.

FE along with Jersey Central Power and Light and Metropolitan Edison have established storm response plans and as the storm path becomes more certain,the company utilities will continue mobilizing resources to provide support to all expected storm impact areas.

The company also encourages customers to plan ahead for the possibility of electric service interruptions.

