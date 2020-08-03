Raytheon Technologies (RTX +1.4% ) says it formed a joint venture with Israeli-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to build the Iron Dome missile defense system in the U.S.

The companies expect the partnership, called Raytheon Rafael Area Protection Systems, will finalize a site location before the end of the year.

Raytheon says the facility will produce missiles and launchers for the Iron Dome system, which has been used in Israel to intercept and destroy incoming missiles and rockets, and will help the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies implement the system elsewhere.

Raytheon recently was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus, which said the company's "near-term earnings trends are murky at best, in part due to the impact of the pandemic."