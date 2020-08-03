Microsoft and Apple take Nasdaq to another all-time high

The market day started and ended with megacaps Microsoft and Apple calling the tune as stocks finished higher.
The Nasdaq closed up 1.5% to a record high of 10,902.80, eclipsing the previous closing high of 10,767.09 hit on July 20.
Nasdaq back at record levels
The S&P finished up 0.7% and the Dow ended up 0.9%.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) popped higher as enthusiasm built for its potential acquisition of TikTok, where at present it's the only suitor. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) added to its stunning Friday gains. The other three of the Fab 5 weakened and ended in the red.
Together those stocks helped the SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) jump 2.5%. Take tech out and the market performance was pretty even between gaining and losing sectors.
The fiscal stimulus negotiations ended today without any progress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will meet with White House officials again tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are refusing to budge.
Under Armour was the weakest stock in the S&P, giving back some of Friday's sharp post-earnings gains.
In commodities, natural gas stole the show, with natgas futures surging 17% to $2.10 per million BTUs. Crude oil climbed 1.4% and gold edged higher.
