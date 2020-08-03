Microsoft and Apple take Nasdaq to another all-time high

The market day started and ended with megacaps Microsoft and Apple calling the tune as stocks finished higher. The Nasdaq closed up 1.5% to a record high of 10,902.80, eclipsing the previous closing high of 10,767.09 hit on July 20.

Nasdaq back at record levels

The S&P finished up 0.7% and the Dow ended up 0.9% . Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) popped higher as enthusiasm built for its potential acquisition of TikTok, where at present it's the only suitor. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) added to its stunning Friday gains. The other three of the Fab 5 weakened and ended in the red. Together those stocks helped the SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) jump 2.5% . Take tech out and the market performance was pretty even between gaining and losing sectors.