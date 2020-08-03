Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales fell 13.0% in Q2 at company restaurants to easily top the consensus mark of -35.8%.

Comparable sales showed sequential improvement April (-46.7%), May (-41.9%) and June (-14.1%) as more locations opened up. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 20.5% at company restaurants and 20.2% at domestic franchise restaurants.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales was 2.5% due to the deleveraging effect. The margin mark fell short of the consensus estimate of 3.0%.

The restaurant operator didn't issue any full-year guidance.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are flat in AH trading at $57.33.

