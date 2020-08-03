Realty Income (NYSE:O) collected 91.5% of contractual rent due for July across its total portfolio and 86.5% of rent due for Q2.

Reinstates 2020 acquisition guidance of $1.25B-$1.75B.

Realty Income falls 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 82 cents; compares with 88 cents in Q1 and 82 cents a year ago.

Q2 revenue of $414.6M vs. consensus estimate of $356.8M and $414.3M in Q1 and $365.5M a year ago.

Invested $154.2M in 32 properties and properties under development, including $58.2M in two properties in the U.S.

Portfolio occupancy was 98.5% as of June 30, 2020, the same as at March 31, 2020 and vs. 98.3% at June 30, 2019.

During the quarter, Realty Income raised $593.9M through the issuance of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due in 2031 and $98.1M from the sale of common stock.

Conference call on Aug. 4 at 2:30 PM ET.

Previously: Realty Income FFO beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)