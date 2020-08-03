"Robust" shipments of products for smartphones and tablets drove Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to fiscal Q1 beats.

Revenue totaled $242.6M beat consensus by $17.4M and came in towards the upper end of the company's guidance.

Portable product sales were up 2% Y/Y but dropped 15% Q/Q to $210.7M.

Non-portable products fell 9% Y/Y and grew 8% Q/Q to $31.9M.

For Q2, Cirrus sees $290-330M (consensus: $318.5M), GAAP gross margin of 51-53%, and combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $114-120M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

