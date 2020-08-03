Freshpet +4% after strong demand feeds bottom line

Aug. 03, 2020 4:23 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) gains after topping sales, revenue and EBITDA estimates with its Q2 report.
  • The company says sales growth of 33% for the quarter was driven by velocity, innovation and distribution gains.
  • The guidance update from Freshpet is for FY20 revenue to exceed $320M vs. prior guidance for +$310M and the consensus mark of $312M. Adjusted EBITDA of +$46M is anticipated vs. $44.4M consensus.
  • CEO update: "By focusing our efforts on the safety and wellbeing of our team members, we have been able to rebuild supply, replenish stores and convert more families to Freshpet at a time when our pets mean so much to us. As a result, we are raising our guidance for the year and are well on our way towards fulfilling our mission to change the way people feed their pets forever."
  • FRPT +3.80% AH to $104.60.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.