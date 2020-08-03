Freshpet +4% after strong demand feeds bottom line
Aug. 03, 2020 4:23 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) gains after topping sales, revenue and EBITDA estimates with its Q2 report.
- The company says sales growth of 33% for the quarter was driven by velocity, innovation and distribution gains.
- The guidance update from Freshpet is for FY20 revenue to exceed $320M vs. prior guidance for +$310M and the consensus mark of $312M. Adjusted EBITDA of +$46M is anticipated vs. $44.4M consensus.
- CEO update: "By focusing our efforts on the safety and wellbeing of our team members, we have been able to rebuild supply, replenish stores and convert more families to Freshpet at a time when our pets mean so much to us. As a result, we are raising our guidance for the year and are well on our way towards fulfilling our mission to change the way people feed their pets forever."
- FRPT +3.80% AH to $104.60.